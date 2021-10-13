Amul launches long shelf life camel milk

Stays fresh for 180-days compared to 72 hours of the earlier version; available in 200ml pet bottle for Rs 25.
Amul, through an Instagram post, has announced the launch of camel milk in a 200 ml pet bottle for Rs 25.
It’s not exactly new because Amul had launched camel milk in 200 ml and 500 ml pet bottles way back in 2019 in select Gujarat markets. But, it was of short shelf life (72 hours from the date of packaging). This time, the milk stays fresh for 180-days or six months.
Also, the post says “For better health management”, the earlier communication said it could “help you manage diabetes in a better way”.
In 2020, Amul had launched camel milk powder and camel ice cream.