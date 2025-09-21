Amul passes on full GST reduction benefits to customers on 700+ products

Amul, one of India's largest food brands, has announced a revised price list for over 700 products to pass the full benefit of the GST reduction to its customers. The new prices will be effective from September 22, 2025.

Advertisment

This price revision covers a wide range of product categories, including butter, ghee, UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, paneer, chocolates, and more. A 100-gram pack of Amul Butter will now cost Rs 58 instead of Rs 62. Similarly, a litre of Amul Ghee and UHT milk will now cost Rs 610 and Rs 75 instead of Rs 650 and Rs 77, respectively.

Amul has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making nutrition more accessible and affordable for the nation.

As a cooperative owned by 36 lakh farmers, Amul believes the reduction in prices will boost consumption of dairy products, particularly ice cream, cheese, and butter, where per capita consumption in India is currently low. The GST reduction will increase the share of consumer revenue that goes to the producer, benefiting both farmers and consumers.

With this initiative, Amul continues to serve consumers while supporting the growth and welfare of farmers, ensuring that quality, affordability, and trust remain central to its operations. The company has already communicated these price changes to its trade partners, including distributors, Amul Parlours, and retailers across India.

This move mirrors similar announcements by Hindustan Unilever and L'Oréal which have also passed on the GST reduction benefits to their consumers.