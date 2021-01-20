Amway forays into Vegetable and Fruit Hygiene Category

Commenting on the launch, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India said, “The homecare category has grown significantly in the recent years, fueled by consumers’ need for good home hygiene, rising incomes, urbanization along with increased products’ penetration. Given the current environment, consumers have become even more hygiene conscious, and we have observed a significant shift in the consumer behaviour as well as the consumption pattern. The sudden spike in attention for healthcare has made home hygiene as one of the top priorities. Continuing our commitment to offering the highest quality and versatile products, we have launched Amway HomeTM Fruit & Veggie Wash. The product contains naturally derived cleansing agents with no harmful residue. Riding on Amway’s 60 plus years of expertise in developing environment-friendly homecare solutions, this innovation aims to address the growing need of our consumers for hygiene products.”