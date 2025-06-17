Amway India launches Nutrilite Triple Protect

Amway India has expanded its nutrition portfolio with Nutrilite Triple Protect, a plant-based supplement made with Acerola Cherry, Turmeric, and Licorice. The product is designed to support immunity, reduce inflammation, and provide antioxidant protection for gut, skin, and immune health.

Commenting on the launch, Rajneesh Chopra, managing director, Amway India, stated, “As poor nutrition continues to impact over half the nation’s health, the need for clean, plant-based solutions for overall wellbeing has never been greater. Today’s consumers are prioritising health like never before, with 52% ranking immunity as the top benefit they seek in supplements - underscoring a growing demand for holistic wellness recommendations. Keeping in mind the consumer needs and as part of our strategic business priority of Accelerating Product Innovation Pipeline, we are happy to introduce our latest innovation - Nutrilite Triple Protect by Amway. This one-of-a-kind formulation brings together science-backed ingredients to support immunity, gut and skin-empowering individuals to take a proactive, holistic approach to wellness. With a health-first approach, we at Amway are committed to empowering individuals to take control of their health and wellbeing and focus on enhancing their healthspan—living not just longer, but healthier lives.”

Nutrilite Triple Protect is a plant-based supplement that provides 100% of the Recommended Daily Allowance of Vitamin C. It contains Acerola Cherry extract from organic farms in Brazil, which has nearly seven times more Vitamin C than Amla. The product also includes 40mg of Turmeric Extract (equal to 50 times raw turmeric) and 167mg of Licorice Extract (equal to six times raw licorice), both from certified organic farms. It does not contain artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. The formulation supports immune, gut, and skin health.

Talking about the power-packed formulation, Amrita Asrani, chief marketing officer, Amway India, said, “Nutrilite Triple Protect is a testament to Amway India’s ongoing commitment to advancing holistic well-being. Packed with Acerola Cherry, Turmeric, and Licorice, this powerful trio has nutrients that come together to support overall health. At the frontline — as a soldier — is Acerola Cherry, used as one of the sources of vitamin C along with ascorbic acid to support the immune system. Next in line is Licorice, as a peacemaker – Licorice exhibits anti-inflammatory & antioxidant properties that may support the body’s overall defense mechanism. Finally, Turmeric takes on the role of the protector, neutralizing free radicals and providing antioxidant benefits. Together, these ingredients form a triple-action formulation that works harmoniously to support immunity, reduce inflammation, and provide antioxidant benefits to promote overall wellness"