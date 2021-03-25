AMWAY strengthens its nutrition portfolio; launches Chyawanprash by Nutrilite

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India said, “Over the years, there has been a heightened awareness for strong immunity and overall wellbeing with growing preference for the goodness of traditional herbs and Ayurveda, drawing significant focus to the nutrition segment. Amway through its flagship brand, Nutrilite, has been pioneering and perfecting the plant-based approach to supplementation for over 80 years. The core of our brand Nutrilite echoes the brand ethos– ‘Best of Nature, Best of Science’, which truly reflects in all the product offering under nutrition category. Backed with our expertise in the area of nutrition and wellness, we have indigenously developed Chyawanprash by Nutrilite combining the best of nature and science with the Best of Traditional Wisdom to cater to the Indian consumers. Authenticated by DNA fingerprinted herbs and made from 16 certified organic ingredients for which we are ECOCERT certified, our product ensures highest level of purity, safety and potency. Known for supporting immunity, Chyawanprash by Nutrilite is enriched with potent ingredients from Ayurveda, also helps in rebuilding strength, stamina, vigour, vitality and energy that's impacted by the stress of our modern lifestyles. The product comes with simple and yet informative labelling that helps consumers make better and informed choices. Given the strong legacy of brand Nutrilite and the equity it holds, we are confident that Chyawanprash by Nutrilite will certainly win consumer confidence.” Amway will be supporting the launch with educational sessions for the distributors, along with the multi-media campaign focused at creating awareness on the category targeted at the discerning consumers.