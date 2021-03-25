AMWAY strengthens its nutrition portfolio; launches Chyawanprash by Nutrilite

The brand marks its entry into INR 1000 crore Chyawanprash market.
Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct selling companies today announced the launch of Chyawanprash by Nutrilite, under its flagship brand Nutrilite. Chyawanprash by Nutrilite is a concentrated blend of nutrient-rich 32 herbs authenticated by DNA fingerprinting made with 16 certified organic ingredients, and with no preservatives. Inspired by classical Indian recipe, the Nutrilite Chyawanprash formulation primarily aims to support immunity, rejuvenation of the body, boosts strength and stamina, besides helping fight the day-to-day infections.This launch marks Amway’s foray into the Chyawanprash segment, with the strategy to capture a sizable pie from the growing Ayurveda market in the county.
Announcing the launch, Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said, “At Amway, we strongly believe that good health is a state of holistic wellbeing. Amway’s formidable presence in the vitamin and dietary supplements market with sharp focus in the traditional herbal category made it natural for us to extend into the Chyawanprash segment. Leveraging the expertise of our Nutrilite range, Chyawanprash by Nutrilite is the age-old Ayurvedic herbal blend offering benefits of 16 organic certified ingredients and DNA fingerprinted herbs. It is a true amalgamation of ancient wisdom and modern science. On the back of successful growth trajectory and category potential, we aim to capture 20% market share of the premium segment in the first year. We will continue to innovate and further strengthen the category with a special focus on immunity supporting products.”
Nutrilite category grew by 13% in 2020, contributing over 61% to the company’s business revenue
Of the 61%, NTHR currently contributes 10%, and is poised to grow by three times doubling the contribution to 20% by 2024
Nutrilite Chyawanprash is expected to be one of the significant growth drivers for the nutrition category, which is expected to contribute 10% of the NTHR sales by 2024
Aims to capture 20% of the premium Chyawanprash market in the first year, which is currently pegged over INR 100 crores.
A global leader in the nutrition segment, Amway continues to solidify its leadership in the health and immunity domain through consistent product innovation and unique seed-to-supplement process. The company forayed into the traditional herb nutrition space with Nutrilite Traditional Herbs Range (NTHR) in 2018. With just six products, the range clocked INR 100 crores in 2020, indicating a huge growth potential. Going by the market trend, the company is channelizing its energies in bolstering innovation to accelerate the traditional herbs range, further driving growth for the nutrition category and for Amway. Chyawanprash by Nutrilite is the new addition to the traditional herbs range, which is expected to be one of the key growth levers for the category.
Further, talking about the nutrition segment, Budhraja said, “With evolving consumer trends, nutrition category has registered immense growth with Nutrilite contributing over 61% to the company’s business revenue. The category is poised for a tremendous growth with increase in contribution to over 65% (CAGR of 10%) by 2024, which includes a significant contribution from the Nutrilite Traditional Herbal segment.”
Commenting on the launch, Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India said, “Over the years, there has been a heightened awareness for strong immunity and overall wellbeing with growing preference for the goodness of traditional herbs and Ayurveda, drawing significant focus to the nutrition segment. Amway through its flagship brand, Nutrilite, has been pioneering and perfecting the plant-based approach to supplementation for over 80 years. The core of our brand Nutrilite echoes the brand ethos– ‘Best of Nature, Best of Science’, which truly reflects in all the product offering under nutrition category. Backed with our expertise in the area of nutrition and wellness, we have indigenously developed Chyawanprash by Nutrilite combining the best of nature and science with the Best of Traditional Wisdom to cater to the Indian consumers. Authenticated by DNA fingerprinted herbs and made from 16 certified organic ingredients for which we are ECOCERT certified, our product ensures highest level of purity, safety and potency. Known for supporting immunity, Chyawanprash by Nutrilite is enriched with potent ingredients from Ayurveda, also helps in rebuilding strength, stamina, vigour, vitality and energy that's impacted by the stress of our modern lifestyles. The product comes with simple and yet informative labelling that helps consumers make better and informed choices. Given the strong legacy of brand Nutrilite and the equity it holds, we are confident that Chyawanprash by Nutrilite will certainly win consumer confidence.” Amway will be supporting the launch with educational sessions for the distributors, along with the multi-media campaign focused at creating awareness on the category targeted at the discerning consumers.
Further talking about the herbal nutrition category performance, he added, “In line with the consumers’ inclination towards herbal products with traditional ingredients, the NTHR range has witnessed a strong double-digit growth in 2020. The range is hugely popular among the U35, as we witnessed the U35 buyers of NTHR grew significantly from 35% to 45% in 2020, reflecting their strong preference for the traditional herbs’ nutrition range. As optimum nutrition continues to be a key priority for the consumers, we expect Amway’s traditional herbs range to grow three times, contributing 20% to the overall nutrition category which is projected to be 65% of the total business by 2024, with Chyawanprash estimated to account close to 10% of the NTHR sales by 2024.”