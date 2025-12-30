Ananda comes on board as MasterChef India co-presenting sponsor

Ananda has signed on as the co-presenting sponsor for the upcoming season of MasterChef India. The show will air on Sony Entertainment Television from 5 January, Monday to Friday at 9 pm.
The association places Ananda’s dairy products within the MasterChef kitchen, where ingredients play a central role across challenges ranging from everyday cooking to technical tasks. Dairy, particularly paneer, continues to feature prominently in the format.
Founded in 1989, Ananda initially built its presence in North India before expanding to other regions. The brand is currently present across 15 states and over 100 cities. Its operations include ten manufacturing facilities with a combined processing capacity of 1.8 million litres per day.
Paneer remains a key category for the company. In 2024, Ananda entered the Guinness World Records for producing a 205.4 kg paneer block. Beyond paneer, the brand’s portfolio includes ghee, cream, milk, butter, dahi, chaach, flavoured milk, sweets, ready-to-cook and frozen products.
The partnership coincides with Ananda’s broader plans to scale its presence beyond its northern stronghold while expanding across categories. In select segments such as frozen foods, the company has worked with culinary professionals, including Chef Kunal Kapur.
Commenting on the association, Dr. Radhey Shyam Dixit, chairman & managing director, Ananda, said: “MasterChef India’s respect for ingredients and disciplined cooking aligns closely with Ananda’s quality-first approach. This partnership allows us to bring our products and our values closer to households across India.”