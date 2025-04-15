Ananya Birla expands beauty segment with the launch of colour cosmetics brand LOVETC

The Office of Ananya Birla, Aditya Birla Group has strengthened its presence in the beauty industry with the launch of LOVETC, a brand designed with quality homegrown brands that address the market-gap for high-performance, premium colour cosmetics in India.

This strategic expansion follows Birla Cosmetics (BCPL) launch of Contraband, earlier this year. The announcement reinforces BCPL’s commitment to providing high-value offerings to Indian beauty-enthusiasts. The company’s foray into colour cosmetics is part of its long-term vision to build a dynamic beauty portfolio, leveraging deep consumer insights and expertise in delivering product excellence. India’s beauty market, valued at USD 629.42 million in FY2024, is projected to more than double to USD 1,305.69 million by FY2032, reinforcing the immense potential for fresh homegrown brands to thrive.

Speaking about LOVETC, Ananya Birla, founder and chairperson, Birla Cosmetics shared: "The launch of LOVETC reiterates our constant belief that price is not what defines luxury, the quality of the product does. Better quality at a better cost, LOVETC offers a fresh new take on beauty, by offering world-class, high-performance colour cosmetics where luxury comes as a promise of a better future." She adds, “With a strategic and consumer-first approach, we are poised to capture a 5-8% share of India’s rapidly expanding cosmetics market, leveraging our expertise to drive meaningful impact and long-term growth.

LOVETC will be positioned as a premium brand created in India, for consumers in the market and across the world. The launch portfolio includes advanced lipsticks, long-wear eyeliners, and volumizing mascaras—all formulated with ingredients that prioritize performance and user delight.

To amplify its market entry, BCPL has signed Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor as LOVETC’s exclusive brand ambassador. Known for her effortless elegance and modern appeal, Kapoor’s association enhances consumer engagement and elevates the brand’s presence among aspirational beauty consumers.

LOVETC will debut on its direct-to-consumer website (https://lovetc.com/) and on Nykaa’s online platform, followed with a phased retail expansion planned across 200 stores, in the top 20 cities in India.