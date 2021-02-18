Anheuser-Busch InBev takes US beer maker to court over misuse of Corona brand name…

Grupo Modelo is a Mexican brewery that exports beer across the world. Its most famous export is the Corona beer brand. In 2013, AB InBev took over the Mexican brewery. But AB InBev “agreed with US antitrust regulators to sell Grupo Modelo’s business in the United States to Constellation, including the Corona brand. AB InBev retained rights to Corona and other Modelo brands in Mexico and elsewhere,” wrote leading global wire service Reuters in a news story on February 15, 2021.