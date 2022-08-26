Anomaly, by Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes its India debut exclusively on Nykaa

"I’m so proud to bring Anomaly haircare to India. What makes our India launch incredibly special is that this brand was born here, from the haircare routines I followed growing up, and now it’s coming home," said Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Founder of Anomaly. “We built this brand on the idea that great hair starts first with great care, something I learned from my mom and grandmom during regular oiling, deep cleaning and conditioning routines. With this in mind, and alongside my partners at Maesa, we developed a collection of products formulated with powerful and effective ingredients that love your hair from the root to tip. Thank you to the team at Nykaa for your partnership and a very warm welcome to the family. Nykaa is a pioneer in beauty and lifestyle and has a deep understanding of what the Indian consumer wants, and I am so excited to see Anomaly grow across India under their wing.”