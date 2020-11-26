Another 'COVID killing' product on the block... an anti-bacteria ceiling fan

Mathur went on to add, “In preparation for the summer months, we will be introducing more variants of our table, wall, pedestal and ceiling fan range in different designs and colour options. To address the needs of various segments, we are in the process of introducing a new range of LED fans, dual tone electroplated fans, modular exhaust fans and heavy duty industrial fans, along with additional designs in the decorative range. Keeping into account parents' sensitivities towards health and hygiene of their children, we will be launching an anti-bacteria fan range for the kids' segment too.”