Another 'COVID killing' product on the block... an anti-bacteria ceiling fan

Finolex Cables joins germ decimating fabrics, plywood brands, wall paints and mattresses.
Lately, we have seen the launch of anti-bacterial plywoods, mattresses, bulbs, fabrics, wall paints, etc. The latest addition to this list is an anti-bacteria ceiling fan...
Electrical and telecommunication cables company Finolex Cables has introduced anti-bacteria fans in its portfolio. These fans are coated with a paint containing low toxicity biocides for complete protection against microbiological growth. They repel microbes or killing them when they come in close proximity to the surface. These fans are in addition to the anti-dust fans that the brand had launched earlier.
Finolex entered the fan segment two summers back and, since then, has introduced a range of ceiling, table, wall, industrial heavy-duty exhaust, and multi-purpose fans. The range includes ‘premium’, ‘decorative’ and ‘smart’ fans that, as per the brand, are known for their reliability, impressive air delivery, along with innovative designs like wide tip blades, dust-free features and more.
Deepak K. Chhabria, executive chairman, Finolex Cables, in a press release issued by the brand, said, “As a consumer-centric company, Finolex Cables has been studying and analysing consumer trends. Our studies have shown that there is an increasing awareness and focus on health and hygiene among our customers. We have accordingly introduced anti-dust, anti-bacteria technology fans that protect consumers from harmful bacteria and germs. It also resolves the inconvenience caused of cleaning fans, making it a truly hassle-free solution for consumers.”
The brand had earlier introduced contemporary (design) electrical accessories like doorbell, extension box, spike guard, angle/batten holders, LED PC panels, strips, cabinet lights followed by the launch of molded case circuit breaker (MCCBs) in 63-800 amp range in various pole configurations.
Amit Mathur, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Finolex Cables, was quoted as saying in the release, “Over the last six months, we have set up a robust distribution network for our fans business, by appointing 350-plus exclusive distributors, resulting in excellent growth in sales this financial year. This enhances our presence across the country and will help customers purchase our fans and other products at the nearest electrical outlet.”
Mathur went on to add, “In preparation for the summer months, we will be introducing more variants of our table, wall, pedestal and ceiling fan range in different designs and colour options. To address the needs of various segments, we are in the process of introducing a new range of LED fans, dual tone electroplated fans, modular exhaust fans and heavy duty industrial fans, along with additional designs in the decorative range. Keeping into account parents' sensitivities towards health and hygiene of their children, we will be launching an anti-bacteria fan range for the kids' segment too.”
Finolex Cables has been expanding into the electrical segment with a product range that includes electric water heaters, fans, miniature circuit breakers (MCBs), switches and lighting products.