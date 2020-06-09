Anurag Kashyap 'unchokes' a sink in promotional Netflix video

In a promotional video for his new Netflix film 'Choked' - Anurag Kashyap dons a vlogger's hat.
The nation may be unlocked, but most people continue to work from home. Carrying forward the new genre of 'lockdown humour' is Anurag Kashyaps' new promotional video for his Netflix film 'Choked'. He dons a vlogger's hat, making an instructional video on how to clear a choked sink.
It may seem unlikely to see a Bollywood director perfomring such mundane chores but it is in keeping with the theme of his new movie wherein a housewife chances upon large sums of money thanks to an embezzling neighbour and a choked water pipe.
The video features relatable work from home moments like the cooker going off in the background and includes references to the viral 'Dalgona coffee' and even his own movie, Bombay Velvet. The video also features DIY household tips such as using baking soda and vinegar to clear a blocked drain. He also uses dry subtle humour to mimic the way vloggers speak, urging viewers to perform this task 'with love'.
View the trailer for the film 'Choked' below.
The last Netflix video that Kashyap contributed to was released during the fourth phase of lockdown in India. It was conceptualised by Netflix’s in-house creative team and Kashyap lent his voice as narrator. The 2 minute video is a montage of behind the scenes footage from various India originals that Netflix has released so far. This includes footage from popular shows like Sacred Games (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan) and Ghoul (starring Radhika Apte) as well as movies such as Maska and Bard of Blood. It also stars directors like Karan Johar and Patrick Graham - the video pays tribute to the teams who work tirelessly to bring viewers their favourite Netflix shows and movies.
This is not the first humour-laden film for Netflix India that stars Kashyap. In 2017, Kashyap starred in a Diwali-themed film made by the digital agency Glitch. He plays the role of a doting husband and pokes fun various Diwali ad clichés including the 'man gifting jewellery to wife' shot, the 'children playing with sparklers' moment and even a 'grandfather playing the piano' visual.
Towards the end, when the family nestles together for a selfie, the slow motion stops, and Kashyap, finally turning to the camera, asks viewers why they are still watching the ad. The film, then shows quick flickers of three of its original shows, The Crown, Narcos, and Luke Cage, and ends with the message: Ads may never change, but your entertainment certainly can.