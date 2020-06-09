Anurag Kashyap 'unchokes' a sink in promotional Netflix video

The last Netflix video that Kashyap contributed to was released during the fourth phase of lockdown in India. It was conceptualised by Netflix’s in-house creative team and Kashyap lent his voice as narrator. The 2 minute video is a montage of behind the scenes footage from various India originals that Netflix has released so far. This includes footage from popular shows like Sacred Games (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan) and Ghoul (starring Radhika Apte) as well as movies such as Maska and Bard of Blood. It also stars directors like Karan Johar and Patrick Graham - the video pays tribute to the teams who work tirelessly to bring viewers their favourite Netflix shows and movies.