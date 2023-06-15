Anushka Sharma launches new millet-based health food brand Millé

Launched in 2023 - the UN declared ‘International Year of Millets’, Millé is an innovative supergrain company actively promoting the consumption of the nutrient-rich, climate-smart grain which uses very little water and no fertilisers or pesticides. Working closely with a diverse group of stakeholders including leading Indian and international chefs as well as nutritionists and farmers, Millé is playing an important role in the movement to bring millets - known as the ‘mother of all grains’- back to contemporary food culture.