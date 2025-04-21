AnyMind Group acquires Japanese e-gifting company, AnyReach

AnyMind Group, a BPaaS company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation, has announced the completion of its full acquisition of AnyReach, a Japan-based e-gifting company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, AnyMind Japan Inc. AnyReach will continue to operate under its existing name.

This marks AnyMind Group’s 10th acquisition and the fifth M&A of a Japan-based company. Since its founding in 2016, AnyMind Group has expanded its business into 15 markets, with a strategic growth driver being the strengthening of its business foundation through acquisitions.

The flagship offering from AnyReach is AnyGift, an e-gifting platform that allows online merchants to integrate e-gifting functionality into their checkout carts. End users can choose to send physical products or redeemable gifts, without a need to know the recipient’s address.

The integration of AnyReach into AnyMind Group will accelerate business growth in the e-commerce and e-gifting sector, leveraging the following synergies:

Enhancing e-commerce and e-gifting capabilities: Combining AnyGift with AnyMind’s e-commerce management platform, AnyX, and influencer marketing platform, AnyTag, to create added value for corporate e-commerce strategies and drive further market expansion.

Accelerating Global Expansion: Leveraging AnyMind’s extensive presence in Southeast Asia to promote the international expansion of e-gifting solutions.

Strengthening Management Structure: Kosuke Nakajima, CEO of AnyReach, will join AnyMind’s leadership team in Japan to drive a unified growth strategy.

On the completed acquisition, Konosuke Nakajima, CEO and founder of AnyReach, said: “We founded AnyReach in 2021 with the mission to create a global e-gifting platform. In less than three years, AnyGift has been adopted by over 700 companies, solidifying its position in Japan. By joining forces with AnyMind Group, which operates in 15 countries and regions, we can expand globally and continue innovating beyond digital gifting, incorporating offline experiences as well.”

Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said: “With this acquisition, our 10th M&A deal and fifth in Japan, we are accelerating our expansion in the e-commerce space. By combining our technology and expertise in marketing and e-commerce with AnyReach’s e-gift platform, we will provide new value to enterprise e-commerce strategies, support brand growth, and deliver unique purchasing experiences to consumers worldwide.”