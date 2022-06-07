Apple introduces updates to iPhone's lock screen with iOS 16 with new ad

This was one of the announcements made at the Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) 2022.
At Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) 2022, the company released a slew of announcements. One of them was an upgrade to the lock screen - which includes greater personalisation, and access to widgets such as a user's calendar app, weather and more.
“iOS 16 is a big release with updates that will change the way you experience iPhone,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering during the event. “We have reimagined how the lock screen looks and works with new features that make it more personal and helpful.”
In order to ensure that app notifications don't cover the personalisations (such as custom fonts and photos) that users make to their lock screen - Apple has redesigned the way notifications appear. Notifications will now roll up from the bottom, ensuring that users have a clear view of their personalised lock screen.
The new design gives iPhone users an option to place widgets on the lock screen itself - giving people an opportunity to access information at a glance. This includes information such as upcoming calendar events, the weather, battery levels, alarms, time zones, Activity ring progress, and more.
Live Activities is a new feature that helps users stay on top of things that are happening in real time, such as a sports game, workout, ride-share, or food delivery order, right from the Lock Screen.
This is the first time that a smartphone's operating system allows the phone lock screen to be personalised. Previously, the maximum level of personalisation that one could achieve was placing a custom wallpaper on the lock screen of a smartphone. Apple has now created an experience that can be accessed without unlocking the smartphone at all.
Previously, phones like Google's Pixel have advertised its customisable features, but the customisations can be accessed once the phone is unlocked or once you're using specific apps on the phone.