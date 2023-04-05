Apple to soon open its first brick-and-mortar store in India

The store will be located at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai.
The technology giant Apple has announced that the company is opening its first-ever retail store in India. The store will be located at Mumbai.
The store will be named Apple, BKC as per media reports.
The Apple BKC store will be located in the Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Drive Mall, in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, and it is said that the logo at the Apple BKC is inspired by Mumbai’s iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art.
As per an official statement by the company, Apple has created a special playlist on Apple Music to celebrate the opening of its first-ever retail store in India.
The company has not yet announced the official date of the launch of the store.
The report also states that Apple is planning to open another retail store in New Delhi.