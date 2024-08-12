Apsara announces new brand identity

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Apsara, the flagship brand of Hindustan Pencils, announced a new brand identity and packaging design. The transformation is set to redefine Apsara's presence in the market, captivating consumers with a fresh, vibrant look that reflects our commitment to quality and innovation.
In the latest rebranding efforts in the Apsara logo, subtle adjustments were made to modernise the typeface without losing its recognition. This revamp introduces a cohesive look across all product lines, including art materials, gifts, and stationery. While each product category previously possessed attractive packaging, this overhaul unifies them under a single, vibrant visual identity.
“Our new packaging is a testament to our dedication to delighting consumers with designs that are as exceptional as our products,” stated Pradip Ughade, President of Hindustan Pencils. “This revamp not only enhances the customer experience but also strengthens Apsara’s market presence across a broader spectrum of products.”
Shashwat Das, founder of Almond Branding, the agency behind the revamp added, “This transformation solidifies Apsara's leadership in the market. The refreshed identity resonates with both our loyal customers and new audiences, reinforcing Apsara’s influence in the stationery and art materials markets.”