Archies partners with magicpin to enhance digital gifting experiences

Archies, an Indian multinational retailer of greeting cards and gifts, has announced a strategic collaboration with magicpin, a hyperlocal platform. This partnership merges Archies’ legacy of offering thoughtful and personalised gifts with magicpin’s robust digital ecosystem, creating an impactful gifting experience for consumers.

The collaboration stems from a shared goal of expanding their presence in the gifting market. Archies aims to strengthen its visibility and connect with a wider, digitally-savvy audience, while magicpin enriches its platform by adding Archies’ trusted and iconic gifting solutions to its portfolio. With over 10 million users across top 20 cities, magicpin provides Archies an ideal opportunity to target high-intent shoppers seeking meaningful and personalized gifts.

Varun Moolchandani, executive director of Archies, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to join hands with magicpin to further solidify our position in the gifting category. This collaboration allows us to engage with a dynamic, tech-savvy audience, enhancing their gifting journey with our innovative and timeless offerings.”

Naman Mawandia, CXO - Enterprise Brands at magicpin said, “magicpin exists to create a marketplace that is more local, relevant and celebrates the thrill of shopping and savings for all. That’s the magic of local. Our partnership with Archies reinforces our commitment to empowering businesses and customers alike, and we are excited to offer additional savings to all of our users on Archies through this collaboration. As the magicpin ecosystem expands, Archies can harness a broader customer base while delivering exceptional value and personalized services powered by us."

Seasonal campaigns and promotional activities will amplify the partnership’s impact, especially during high-demand periods. The success of this partnership will be measured through key performance indicators, including sales growth, customer engagement, and repeat purchases.