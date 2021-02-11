Are Indians ditching biryani for healthy meals?

Make way for high protein and Keto diet: Most health-conscious consumers in the four cities ate high protein meals and Keto emerged as the most popular diet. Swiggy has positioned the dish selection on Health Hub to suit the special requests for various discovery options such as High Protein, Low Fat, Low Calorie, Fibre Rich, and Keto dishes. The platform has also worked with nutritionists and restaurant partners to create healthy items across cuisines which generally aren't associated with healthy eating and are closer to Indian consumers' taste palette truly becoming a one-stop-shop for all those wanting to follow a healthy eating habit.