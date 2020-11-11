Ariel launches laundry pods in India

Speaking about the launch of the new Ariel PODs, Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer, P&G India and Vice President, Fabric Care said, “Ariel POD’s is our latest laundry innovation globally and were developed by P&G after years and years of research and development. It promises to transform your laundry experience from being a mundane, time-consuming and complicated task, to one which is fun and convenient. With Ariel PODs you no longer need to tediously measure and dose multiple products or worry about getting perfect laundry results in a washing machine. Just pop a POD in your machine to get an outstanding HD clean every time. It is perfection simplified. Once you try it, you will never go back.”