As demand for home décor, ‘WFH furniture’ doubles, IKEA, Amazon, Flipkart, Pepperfry share shopper trends

Most of us have been working from home for almost six months now. We seem to have got used to the temporary WFH setups – a table with a reclining office chair in a quiet corner of the house. A pen stand, water bottle and house plant next to the laptop. A study lamp next to our favourite books and offices folders. Some have kept it simpler, with a foldable, easy-to-carry laptop table, and cushions to support the back.