Ashok Leyland partners with Chennai Super Kings as official sponsor

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced a strategic partnership with five-time IPL champions, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as their official sponsor. As part of this association, the Ashok Leyland logo will feature prominently on the front right chest of CSK’s iconic yellow jersey for the upcoming season. This partnership continues the longstanding association between CSK and the Hinduja Group, building on the successful collaboration with Gulf Oil, another Group company, for over 15 years.
The partnership was officially announced at Ashok Leyland’s headquarters in Chennai by Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland, and Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, in the presence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK’s Captain, and Ayush Mhatre, India’s 2026 U-19 World Cup winning captain.
The event also marked the unveiling of CSK’s new official jersey, symbolising the coming together of two iconic institutions deeply rooted in Chennai’s legacy of excellence and performance.
Adding to the celebrations, Ashok Leyland unveiled a specially designed CSK Fan Bus, created exclusively for the passionate CSK’s Whistle Podu fan base. The fan bus reflects the shared spirit of passion, pride, and performance, reinforcing Ashok Leyland’s commitment to connecting people and powering journeys that bring fans closer to the excitement of the cricketing season.
Commenting on the partnership,Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland, said “We are delighted to join hands with the Chennai Super Kings, a team that embodies excellence, consistency, and a winning spirit. Through this partnership, we celebrate our shared values of resilience and high performance. We are proud to support a team that has brought immense pride to our home city.”
KS Viswanathan, managing director, Chennai Super Kings, added: “We are excited to welcome Ashok Leyland to the Chennai Super Kings family as our official sponsor. Ashok Leyland is an iconic brand with deep roots in Chennai and a legacy of excellence that mirrors CSK’s own journey. This partnership brings together two institutions built on performance, resilience, and a strong community connect.”
Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said: “Our brand strategy has always focused on building strong emotional connections with our audience. This partnership is not just about a logo on a jersey—it is about being part of the journey of champions and engaging with millions of fans who value quality and reliability.”