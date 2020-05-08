Asian Paints forays into the hand & surface sanitizer category

Viroprotek range of hand and surface sanitizers will be available in various pack sizes, in the market starting next week.
Asian Paints, India’s leading paint company has announced its foray into the sanitizer category with the launch of the Viroprotek range of Hand and Surface Sanitizers.
Asian Paints has entered into this category to support the government in its various measures towards COVID-19 relief and address the huge need of hand and surface sanitization in these testing times. The product is being manufactured at the Company’s existing plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat, after obtaining all the necessary statutory approvals and permissions. Viroprotek range of hand and surface sanitizers meet the highest quality standards, and will be available in various pack sizes, addressing the growing concerns surrounding health and hygiene. The products will be available in the market starting next week.
“Asian Paints being a ‘Responsible and Caring Brand’ has always been proactive in supporting various Government Initiatives and helping communities around us. We have been working in the Health and Hygiene space for some time and had introduced earlier Royale Health Shield, a revolutionary product which helps customers in maintaining good standards of hygiene and bacterial protection for their Homes. We felt it apt to consolidate our portfolio in the hygiene space and address the growing requirement of hand and surface sanitizers for increased protection and assist the Government in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.” said Amit Syngle, managing director & CEO, Asian Paints.
In March 2020, Asian Paints had committed Rs. 35 crores towards the Central as well as other Emergency Relief State to combat Covid-19 pandemic. The company is also working with several NGO’s for providing food, masks and sanitizers. It is also providing the necessary support to the Painter/Contractor Communities and has undertaken several proactive measures like providing dedicated helpline and also transferring funds directly into their bank accounts. Additionally, the company is also providing free sanitization of the dealer outlets and free insurance for people at the outlets including shop boys.