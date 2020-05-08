Asian Paints forays into the hand & surface sanitizer category

Asian Paints has entered into this category to support the government in its various measures towards COVID-19 relief and address the huge need of hand and surface sanitization in these testing times. The product is being manufactured at the Company’s existing plant at Ankleshwar, Gujarat, after obtaining all the necessary statutory approvals and permissions. Viroprotek range of hand and surface sanitizers meet the highest quality standards, and will be available in various pack sizes, addressing the growing concerns surrounding health and hygiene. The products will be available in the market starting next week.