Asian Paints puts Apcolite Rust Shield PU Enamel to test with underwater challenge in Bangalore

Asian Paints, a paint and decor company, has launched a unique consumer activity to showcase Apcolite Rust Shield's durable rust protection, which keeps metal surfaces looking as good as new for years. Consumers can view the life-size installation at Mantri Square Mall in Bengaluru. The exhibit, open to the public, will remain on display until August 9, 2024, serving as a testament to the enduring qualities of Apcolite Rust Shield.
The installation features a large water tank housing two metal benches submerged inside. One bench is coated with a regular anti-rust enamel from other brand, while the other is painted with Asian Paints Apcolite Rust Shield PU Enamel. The goal is to demonstrate how the bench painted with Apcolite Rust Shield PU Enamel will remain pristine and unaffected by water exposure even after a month—a test it is known to pass with ease. As the monsoon season begins, this live demonstration by Asian Paints aims to effectively showcase the superior protective qualities of Apcolite Rust Shield PU Enamel in safeguarding metal furniture or metal decor at home.
Rust weakens metal structures over time, leading to deterioration and potential structural damage. With Apcolite Rust Shield PU Enamel, homeowners can prolong the beauty and lifespan of their metal furnishings and fixtures, ensuring they remain durable and reliable even in wet conditions. The paint is suitable for both brush and spray applications, imparting a rich gloss and smooth finish to metal surfaces while providing long-term protection. Backed by a 4-year Rust Protection warranty, Asian Paints’ Apcolite Rust Shield PU Enamel guarantees long-term protection and peace of mind for homeowners.
Asian Paints has also launched a TVC for the brand, showcasing the superior durability of its PU-based enamel. The commercial features a homeowner known throughout the neighbourhood for his long-standing rusted gate, which has dented his pride. This ad educates consumers on how Apcolite Rust Shield PU Enamel provides an effective solution to keep gates, window grills, doors, fences, and other metal surfaces free from rust.