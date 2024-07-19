Asian Paints puts Apcolite Rust Shield PU Enamel to test with underwater challenge in Bangalore

The installation features a large water tank housing two metal benches submerged inside. One bench is coated with a regular anti-rust enamel from other brand, while the other is painted with Asian Paints Apcolite Rust Shield PU Enamel. The goal is to demonstrate how the bench painted with Apcolite Rust Shield PU Enamel will remain pristine and unaffected by water exposure even after a month—a test it is known to pass with ease. As the monsoon season begins, this live demonstration by Asian Paints aims to effectively showcase the superior protective qualities of Apcolite Rust Shield PU Enamel in safeguarding metal furniture or metal decor at home.