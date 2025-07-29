ASUS appoints Raj Shamani as the brand ambassador for ASUS ExpertBook

ASUS India has announced entrepreneur and content creator Raj Shamani as the brand ambassador for its ExpertBook series, aimed at business users. Known for his podcast ‘Figuring Out With Raj Shamani’, Shamani will represent the brand's focus on performance, resilience, and reliability in professional computing.

The association highlights a shared focus on enabling professionals and entrepreneurs through dependable technology solutions. ASUS stated that the collaboration aligns with the growing needs of modern Indian users - from freelancers to business leaders - seeking secure, high-performance devices.

The ASUS ExpertBook series is available on Flipkart and caters to a wide spectrum of users with a focus on durability, enterprise-grade security, and after-sales support.