ASUS debuts laptops on Swiggy Instamart

ASUS India has partnered with Swiggy Instamart to make its consumer notebook and gaming laptops available for delivery within minutes. Building the electronics category, ASUS has joined forces with Swiggy Instamart to continue its efforts to increase consumer visibility and is bringing its products closer to consumers. Products ranging from consumer notebooks to gaming laptops will be available on the platform in cities including Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata starting Rs. 33,990.

Towards the end of 2024, ASUS introduced accessories to quick commerce channels and is now expanding to laptops in order to offer consumers an end-to-end experience on the platform. With quick commerce continuing to gain traction, capturing over 30% of urban tech shoppers in India, ASUS plans to capitalise on this shift to boost its reach, particularly in metro cities where fast delivery is increasingly expected.

Arnold SU, vice-president of consumer and gaming PC at ASUS India, commented on the collaboration,"At ASUS, we’re committed to innovating in alignment with evolving consumer lifestyles, and our association with Swiggy Instamart reflects that vision. We recognize that in today’s fast-paced world, consumers are keen on fast-paced deliveries as well. By teaming up with Swiggy Instamart and tapping into its extensive network across India’s towns and cities, we’re ensuring that ASUS laptops reach users instantly. Whether it’s for work, gaming, or everyday productivity, our cutting-edge laptops are now just a few taps away, delivered with exceptional speed and reliability.”