ASUS partners with Swiggy Instamart to deliver accessories

ASUS India, the Taiwanese tech giant, has partnered with Swiggy Instamart, the quick commerce platform, to make its popular accessories including keyboards, mouse, and chargers, more accessible than ever. The brand is now bringing its products closer to consumers, offering delivery in under 10 minutes across major cities: Pune, Gurgaon, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

ASUS accessories will be available on Swiggy Instamart alongside products in categories like groceries, daily essentials, electronics, fashion and more. Moreover, the rapid rise of quick commerce has reshaped urban shopping habits, with consumers increasingly prioritising speed and convenience in their daily lives. Recognising this shift, ASUS is leveraging Swiggy Instamart’s robust delivery network and pan India presence to provide instant access to essential accessories—eliminating long wait times and ensuring tech solutions are always within reach. Whether it’s a last-minute charger before a meeting or headphones for a late-night binge session, ASUS accessories are now just a few taps away.

Arnold SU, vice-president of consumer and gaming PC at ASUS India, commented on the collaboration, "At ASUS, we constantly innovate to align with evolving consumer lifestyles, and this partnership with Swiggy Instamart is a testament to that commitment. We understand that in today’s fast-paced world, waiting days for essential tech accessories is no longer an option. By partnering with Swiggy Instamart and leveraging its vast network across India’s towns and cities, we are streamlining demand and delivery, ensuring ASUS users get high-quality accessories instantly. Whether it’s for work, gaming, or everyday productivity, our accessories are now just a few taps away delivered with unmatched speed and reliability."