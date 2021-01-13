At nearly four times the price of the average beauty soap, can Sebamed balance pH with pricing?

The German skincare brand's cheapest soap, a 100 gram bar, costs Rs 199, which is 4-5 times costlier than other soaps in the Indian market.

German skincare brand Sebamed is trying to put the giants in the soap category – Hindustan Unilever's Lux, Dove and Pears – on a slippery slope with its marketing blitzkrieg. However, not many knew about Sebamed, which entered India in 2007, until last week.