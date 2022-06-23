Ather Energy becomes the associate partner of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022

The partnership aims at driving awareness and relevance as consumers begin to understand the benefits of owning EVs.
India’s leading electric scooter manufacturer, Ather Energy, has joined hands with the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), as an Associate Sponsor for the Orange Cap & Purple Cap. Both entities have signed a deal for TNPL 2022, the 6th edition of India’s biggest regional cricket league. The association with TNPL aims at reiterating Ather’s commitment towards making EVs mainstream in the country.
Instituted by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association in 2016, TNPL is the most successful regional cricket league in the country. This association will provide Ather Energy with an avenue to increase familiarity in Tamil Nadu, its 4th largest market today.
Ather Energy has been at the forefront of the EV revolution in India. Buoyed by strong demand for EV scooters in the country, Ather Energy has surged ahead, registering 25% quarter-on-quarter sales growth over the past year. To cater to the growing demand, Ather Energy is expanding its retail presence across the country. The company today has 41 Experience Centres (retail outlets) across India, and by March 2023, it plans to open 150 Experience Centres in 100 cities. In Tamil Nadu, Ather Energy operates in the cities of Chennai, Coimbatore and Trichy with 40+ Ather Grids, Ather’s fast charging network.
"We are pleased to have Ather Energy on board as the Orange & Purple cap partner for the 2022 edition of the TNPL, taking our league to the next level. They are leaders in the electric 2-wheeler segment and we intend to jointly offer our loyal and enthusiastic fans a journey to remember”, Hon. Secretary, TNCA, Shri. R S Ramasaamy said.
Speaking on the partnership Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer Ather Energy, said “We are thrilled to partner with the Tamil Nadu Premier League for the 6th edition of the tournament. As the biggest regional cricket league, TNPL has built a stellar reputation for quality cricket and high-stakes entertainment.The partnership provides us with an opportunity to rapidly drive awareness and familiarity for the brand across the state, as we expand our footprint in the coming months. Cricket is followed by people across age and gender and gives us the advantage to educate the larger audience about the benefits associated with EVs and accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country”.
Being a new age and fast-growing brand, Ather Energy is challenging established automakers in the highly competitive automotive sector across the country. This resonates well with the Tamil Nadu Premier League, an energetic tournament providing a platform for high-calibre youngsters to showcase their talent. Through this strategic partnership, Ather Energy aims to build a strong fan following across Tamil Nadu and accelerate the adoption of smart and intelligent EV scooters in the state.
Earlier this year, Ather Energy entered into a multi-year partnership with IPL champions, Gujarat Titans as their principal sponsors. The strategic partnership which started from the recently concluded IPL season saw the Ather Energy brand on the front of the Gujarat Titans’ official team jerseys.