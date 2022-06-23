Ather Energy becomes the associate partner of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022

Speaking on the partnership Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer Ather Energy, said “We are thrilled to partner with the Tamil Nadu Premier League for the 6th edition of the tournament. As the biggest regional cricket league, TNPL has built a stellar reputation for quality cricket and high-stakes entertainment.The partnership provides us with an opportunity to rapidly drive awareness and familiarity for the brand across the state, as we expand our footprint in the coming months. Cricket is followed by people across age and gender and gives us the advantage to educate the larger audience about the benefits associated with EVs and accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country”.