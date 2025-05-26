Audi India partners with Neeraj Chopra

JSW Sports, on Monday, announced that its athlete - Javelin thrower and global sports icon, Neeraj Chopra - has partnered with German automotive manufacturer Audi.

Chopra, whose historic javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympic Games captured the nation’s imagination, now partners with Audi India.The partnership celebrates the shared values between the athlete and the brand - world-class performance, explosive speed, and iconic stature.

“At Audi, we stand for those who push boundaries - those who are not just defined by performance, but by the relentless pursuit of excellence. Neeraj Chopra is the embodiment of that spirit. Determined and iconic, his journey from ambition to achievement mirrors Audi’s progressive DNA. His focus, speed, and unmatched performance make him a natural extension of our brand - a symbol of what it means to lead, not follow,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, head, Audi India.

Known for his technique, Neeraj reflects the very attributes Audi holds at its core - precision, determination, and the drive to break limits. From the racetrack to the runway, and from the sports arena to the global stage, this partnership signals a shared vision for excellence.

“I’ve always admired Audi - not just for the cars, but for what the brand stands for. As an athlete, these values resonate deeply with me. Whether it’s on the field or in life, the pursuit of excellence never stops. I’m excited to join the Audi family and represent a brand that inspires forward motion in everything it does,” said Chopra, expressing his excitement at the partnership.

The association not only celebrates an icon of Indian sport but also signals Audi’s commitment to aligning with individuals who champion innovation, resilience, and evolution.

"All of us at JSW Sports are really happy to facilitate this association between Neeraj and Audi India, which is truly a landmark partnership for Indian sport and business. Audi is a car manufacturer that Neeraj really admires, and one whose vision as a brand aligns with that of his as an athlete. All our conversations with Audi have been very positive, and with Neeraj being one of India's finest athletes, I genuinely believe the potential of this partnership is limitless," said Karan Yadav, chief commercial officer, JSW Sports.