Autocar India and Mahindra & Mahindra to empower women with #WomenWithDrive 2024

According to the release, the event has seen participants including doctors, lawyers, and entrepreneurs in the past and has enjoyed success with each edition building upon the strengths of the previous one. With previous editions offering loads of excitement for the participants, and helping them showcase their skills through experiences like convoy driving, auto-crossing, off-roading, and more, the upcoming edition of #WomenWithDrive promises to deliver a day full of thrilling experiences behind the wheel, and then some.