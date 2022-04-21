Aveda partners with Nykaa, to launch Prestige Salons

Spread across an aesthetically created 1700 sq. ft, the retail concept of the salon in HSR Layout Bengaluru communicates the brand's close relationship with nature, echoing quality, simplicity, and tranquillity. In addition to hair services such as haircuts, color and style, the Aveda X Nykaa salon houses various stations such as spa rooms, manicure pedicure stations, as well as hair and makeup stations. Patrons will be able to enjoy several of Nykaa’s best-selling beauty offerings at the salon, besides the Aveda ranges of hair care products. The offerings available are also customizable, which include hair treatments such as Botanical Therapy that assist hair and scalp imbalances. The services offered focus on entirely curating an experience that leaves you feeling relaxed and satisfied from scalp to soul.