Axar Patel quits cricket for pickleball in Pocket FM’s April Fool’s prank

Pocket FM used the prank to promote its 'India Kuch Acha Suno' campaign.

afaqs! news bureau
Cricketer Axar Patel has delivered strong performances across formats, contributing with both ball and bat for the Indian team.

Axar Patel posted a video on social media announcing his retirement from cricket, claiming he was switching to pickleball to become a Pickleball World Champion.

The announcement was an April Fool’s prank. Pocket FM partnered with Axar Patel for the video, showcasing his playful side.

Pocket FM used the prank to promote its 'India Kuch Acha Suno' campaign, focusing on meaningful audio content amid the vast online content landscape.

