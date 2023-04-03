B Natural becomes official fruit beverage partner for Punjab Kings

As part of the collaboration B Natural has launched a campaign #MatchReadyBNaturalDeNaal.
B Natural Juices & Beverages announced its partnership with Punjab Kings for the forthcoming Season of IPL 2023. In a first-of-its-kind association, B Natural has come on board as the official fruit beverage partner for IPL 2023 scheduled to begin on March 31, 2023.
As part of the collaboration B Natural has launched a campaign #MatchReadyBNaturalDeNaal, where the brand is helping Punjab Kings players be match ready with its fruit and fiber beverages. B Natural invites fans to share how they are #MatchReadyBNaturalDeNaal and show their support for their favourite team.
Expressing his delight on this association Sanjay Singal, chief operating officer, Dairy & Beverages, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Punjab Kings, one of the preeminent IPL teams. B Natural has always been focused on providing fruit and fiber to its consumers and we are happy to extend the same goodness to the players of Punjab Kings and help them be match ready.”
He further added, “The partnership represents a significant milestone for both organizations, and I am confident that it will be an exciting season ahead for the team and the fans.”
Commenting on this collaboration, Satish Menon. CEO of K.P.H. Dream Cricket Pvt. Ltd. said “We are delighted to have B Natural Juices & Beverages onboard as the official Fruit Beverage Partner for Punjab Kings. Their goal of promoting an active lifestyle in India is something we as a team admire and support. It’s great to find synergies when you come across like-minded brands with a vision that aligns with yours.”
Furthermore, through this association with Punjab Kings, B natural aims to promote the importance of both fruit and fiber in an individual’s diet just how both mother and father play an important role in a family. With Punjab Kings and Harmanpreet Kaur, the brand will conduct a social media contest inviting cricket enthusiasts to share their #FruitfulStories and talk about how their parents have played a significant role in their lives. Participants will get a chance to meet and greet the Punjab Kings players and also an opportunity to win exciting gratifications.