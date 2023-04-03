B Natural becomes official fruit beverage partner for Punjab Kings

Furthermore, through this association with Punjab Kings, B natural aims to promote the importance of both fruit and fiber in an individual’s diet just how both mother and father play an important role in a family. With Punjab Kings and Harmanpreet Kaur, the brand will conduct a social media contest inviting cricket enthusiasts to share their #FruitfulStories and talk about how their parents have played a significant role in their lives. Participants will get a chance to meet and greet the Punjab Kings players and also an opportunity to win exciting gratifications.