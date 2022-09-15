BACARDÍ announces the launch of its first-ever premium non-alcoholic mixers range

The new offering by BACARDÍ is now available on online purchase channels such as Amazon, and in retail stores across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, as well as Bengaluru. By the end of the year, consumers will be able to purchase the mixers across the country. With the launch of MIX’R, BACARDÍ aims to empower consumers with the choice of ‘expressing their individualities through their favorite cocktail mix’. Contained in elegant glass bottles, the premium mixers are available in two refreshing flavors –Mojito and Long Island Tea. The new range of BACARDI MIX’R is available in 500ml bottles which offer 4-5 servings each, at a convenient and affordable price point.