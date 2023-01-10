Bacardi in India launches Legacy Collective to bring together made-in-India brands under one umbrella

Ranbir Kapoor joins as the face for the e-commerce platform that aims to spur homegrown Indian brands further into the market.
Bacardi in India announced the launch of Legacy Collective (@legacycollectiveindia), a one-of-a-kind e-commerce platform that is bringing together Indian made brands under one umbrella. The platform will be host to an exclusive selection of homegrown Indian products, with the aim of crafting a new legacy for the future of lifestyle in India. Who better than Ranbir Kapoor to represent this platform that comes as a celebration of those disruptors, innovators, and changemakers who are on their journey towards building their legacy as they pave their path to success. Legacy Collective presently features three distinct brands: Isak Fragrances, The Postbox, and the Jaipur Watch Company. Staying true to the LEGACY ethos, the collective aims to propel homegrown brands in India who have just begun their journey. With innate Indian traditions and heritage at heart intertwined with modern-day designs, the platform will further empower these brands to showcase their collection to a diverse set of inquisitive shoppers.
On the launch, Ayaesha Gooptu, head of Domestic Brown Spirits – Bacardi in India, said, “The LEGACY COLLECTIVE aims to connect homegrown brands with consumers who also live by the ethical code of ‘building their own legacy’. As we enter 2023 in high and zealous spirits, more consumers than ever before are chasing the thrill of new experiences and achievement. Consumers today want to build their own name, their own legacy. We are thrilled to have Ranbir Kapoor on board with us as the face of our new platform. Renowned not only as a celebrated actor but also someone who has built his legacy on his own terms, his journey perfectly echoes the Legacy Collective's brand philosophy – someone to truly serve as an inspiration for the unapologetically driven consumers of today as they chase their one-of-a-kind journey towards success.”
Over the past few years, made-in-India brands have multiplied rapidly and taken center stage as they cater to the specific needs of the Indian consumers, while ensuring premium quality and exclusivity. With consumers at the heart of this initiative, the three distinctive brands associated with Legacy Collective come with an enthralling story behind their legacy that serves as an inspiration for its consumers.
ISAK (@isakfragrances) is a fragrance house dedicated to the creation of unrivaled niche Indian artisanal fragrances of rare notes and blends. Backed with family experience of over a century, this fragrance brand has been taking forward the legacy of Indian perfumery to reach new audiences, tell their unique stories and inspire people.
The Postbox (@thepostbox.in) offers timeless products made with premium leather, building a legacy of the finest craftsmanship in India with each creation. With this collaboration, The Postbox can reach out to an audience that will resonate with the brand as much as it will resonate with very core foundation of the Legacy Collective.
Jaipur Watch Company (@jaipurwatchcompany) is India’s first bespoke Watch Company, which offers an elegant, handcrafted, limited-edition selection of heritage pieces. The age-old wisdom coupled with contemporary designs – fosters inspiration and loyalty of a timeless era.
Commenting on his association with the Legacy Collective, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I am thrilled to be partnering with the Legacy Collective. I believe that the platform truly has a one-of-a-kind offering for the Indian market, crafted precisely to cater to unique Indian trends. The brand’s philosophy is one I personally resonate with – as it stands for building one’s own legacy in their own individualistic way.”
The Legacy Collective website is now live. A range of luxury Indian fragrances from ISAK such as Into The Woods (Eau De Parfum), stellar timepieces from Jaipur Watch Company like the Eternity Golden Coin Watch, and premium leather accessories from The Postbox including the Capra-Napa Leather Card Wallet, can be ordered on the website.