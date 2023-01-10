Bacardi in India launches Legacy Collective to bring together made-in-India brands under one umbrella

On the launch, Ayaesha Gooptu, head of Domestic Brown Spirits – Bacardi in India, said, “The LEGACY COLLECTIVE aims to connect homegrown brands with consumers who also live by the ethical code of ‘building their own legacy’. As we enter 2023 in high and zealous spirits, more consumers than ever before are chasing the thrill of new experiences and achievement. Consumers today want to build their own name, their own legacy. We are thrilled to have Ranbir Kapoor on board with us as the face of our new platform. Renowned not only as a celebrated actor but also someone who has built his legacy on his own terms, his journey perfectly echoes the Legacy Collective's brand philosophy – someone to truly serve as an inspiration for the unapologetically driven consumers of today as they chase their one-of-a-kind journey towards success.”