Bachpan becomes the Official School Education Partner for SunRisers Hyderabad

When asked about this distinctive partnership, Ajay Gupta, the CEO and founder of Bachpan Play School stated, “We are thrilled beyond measure at becoming the Official School Education Partner for SunRisers Hyderabad. The very motto of this dedicated team—Rise Up to Every Challenge—perfectly aligns with the spectacular journey of Bachpan. We started out at a time when preschool education was not even recognised as being fundamental to a child’s development. So, there were challenges we had to face with sheer perseverance. Seeing the same persevering spirit in SRH gives us a sense of wonder and delight. The team’s commitment to sports as well as education is commendable, and we are proud to have partnered with them for early childhood education.”