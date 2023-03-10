Bagrrys India launches Organic Honey

Bagrry’s Organic Wild Honey (500g), is available in a glass jar and priced at MRP 599. This product is Certified organic honey which real, raw & honest. Bagrry’s Organic Wild Honey is 100% pure with nothing else added, free from any adulteration, 0% added sugar or added preservatives. It is full of flavours, with healthy pollens & enzymes as bees intended it. The taste of each spoonful is bright, yet delicately nuanced with multifloral sources. The product is available on leading e-commerce, Q-commerce (Blinkit & Zepto) & on brand’s official website Bagrrys.com.