Bajaj Allianz partners with MoEngage to elevate customer experience

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, a private insurer company, has partnered with MoEngage to improve contextual and timely customer interactions and enhance the overall customer experience (CX) across digital touchpoints.

With the larger goal of becoming customer-centric and increasing awareness and adoption of insurance products in India, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Indian cities, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance started to focus more on building customer-friendly mobile applications.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance launched ‘One App’ and ‘Bajaj Allianz Life: Life Assist’ to streamline the digital experience of all stakeholders, including customers, distributors, and employees. It has insured over 41.6 million individuals and groups and has over INR 1169.66 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

With MoEngage, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance aims to improve persistency ratios, and boost cross-sells and upsells across insurance categories. These objectives align with their extensive plans to drive awareness and adoption of insurance products across India.



“We are proud to be a part of Bajaj Allianz’s mission to be more customer-centric and help them improve operational efficiency and better understand customer behavior. MoEngage is purpose-built to help enterprise insurance institutions streamline engagement with customers, distributors, and employees while complying with regulatory requirements. Moreover, MoEngage’s engagement capabilities help brands like Bajaj Allianz drive product adoption and renewals across their diverse customer base,” says Narasimha Rao, general manager at MoEngage.