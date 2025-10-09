Bajaj Auto bets on AI, creators, & creativity to fuel Pulsar’s next chapter

Bajaj Auto, a two and three-wheeler maker, is taking its Definitely Daring ethos to the digital space. The company has launched Pulsar Underground, an AI-enabled creator platform that invites India’s young to show off their individuality through dance, music, stunts, graffiti, and even AI art.

For over two decades, Pulsar has been shorthand for rebellion and self-expression. Its campaign Duniya Dekhti Hai Tu Dikha urged riders to stand out and be seen. Pulsar Underground builds on that message, only this time, the stage is online.

The platform aims to bring together more than 5,000 creators from across India, offering tools that make content creation easier through AI integration. Top participants stand to win a virtual internship with Pulsar’s content crew, a Pulsar NS200 or NS400Z motorcycle, exclusive merchandise, and Amazon vouchers. The best work will also be featured on Pulsar’s social channels alongside leading influencers.

Participation is simple.

Pick a challenge on bajajauto.com/pulsarunderground, create content in your genre such as biking, stunts, art, dance, or AI, and post it on Instagram using #PulsarUnderground while tagging @mypulsarofficial.

In doing so, Bajaj becomes the first Indian automotive brand to create an AI-powered creator economy IP, merging performance and creativity.

“Pulsar has always inspired riders to be daring and stand apart,” said Sumeet Narang, President, Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd. “Pulsar Underground extends that same spirit into the digital space, giving India’s creators a platform where performance meets creativity. Whether through stunts, music, dance, or art, this initiative is about turning individuality into influence and spotlighting the next generation of daring talent.”

With Pulsar Underground, Bajaj is not just selling motorcycles anymore. It is selling self-expression on two wheels and a screen.