Bajaj Broking onboards Slay Media as its content partner

Bajaj Broking has appointed Slay Media, an independent creative marketing agency founded by Khushboo Mulani, as its content partner to enhance the brand’s storytelling and digital presence across social media platforms.

The partnership aims to strengthen Bajaj Broking’s engagement with India’s growing retail investor base through insight-driven and culturally relevant content. By blending financial literacy with creative storytelling, the collaboration seeks to make finance more relatable and accessible for today’s digital-first audience.

“Our collaboration with Bajaj Broking is about making finance feel more human approachable, informed, and relevant,” said Khushboo Mulani, Founder & CEO, Slay Media. “It’s inspiring to work with a brand that values meaningful content and sees digital as a space for genuine connection, not just communication.”

Timed with the festive season, the association underscores Bajaj Broking’s focus on fostering trust and meaningful connections with consumers through authentic and engaging communication.