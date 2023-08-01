BajajCapital collaborates with DDB Mudra to revamp its brand image

The brand refresh campaign will entail a comprehensive analysis of BajajCapital's existing brand assets, including its logo, tagline and visual identity.
BajajCapital has onboarded DDB mudra, for its brand revitalisation & campaign. With the brand refresh campaign, in collaboration with DDB Mudra, the company seeks to redefine BajajCapital's identity, messaging, and visual representation to forge stronger connections with customers in the contemporary era.
Aabhinna Suresh Khare, chief digital officer & chief marketing officer, stated, "Brand revitalization for us is about updating our brand's visual identity, messaging, and strategy to align with current market trends and consumer preferences, while still maintaining the brand's established equity and values. We are proud of our legacy spanning 59 years, and we have carried forward a rich heritage. It is crucial for us to evolve and stay ahead in the changing times. As we embark on this transformative brand journey, our aim is to create a compelling brand experience that reflects our experience, expertise, and unwavering commitment to our clients. We are delighted to partner with DDB mudra to revitalize our brand identity and establish a more profound connection with our customers. This initiative will enable us to remain faithful to our core values while embracing a new age outlook."
The brand refresh campaign will entail a comprehensive analysis of BajajCapital's existing brand assets, including its logo, tagline and visual identity. Collaborating closely with BajajCapital's team, DDB mudra will gain a deep understanding of the brand's business objectives, target audience and unique selling propositions. Drawing upon this knowledge, DDB mudra will develop a refreshed brand strategy that harmonizes with BajajCapital's current vision and resonates strongly with its stakeholders.
The campaign will encompass various marketing channels including digital media, print advertisements, and other communication touchpoints. The unveiling of the refreshed brand identity is anticipated in the coming months.
Ashutosh Sawhney, president : DDB mudra Group, North, said that, "We are honored to partner with BajajCapital as their creative agency partner. BajajCapital carries a very rich & worthy legacy. Our team is committed to delivering a strategic and creative approach that not only puts a shine on this legacy, but also helps reimagine its brand identity in a way that resonates with the modern consumer.”