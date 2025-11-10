Balaji Telefilms expands beyond entertainment with AstroVani app

Balaji Telefilms has expanded its portfolio with the launch of AstroVani by Balaji, an astrology app described as India’s first premium offering in the category. The app integrates traditional astrological practices with a digital interface, providing users with daily horoscopes, personalised insights, and live consultations with astrologers, numerologists, and palmists.

Ektaa R Kapoor, founder and Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms, said: “I’ve always believed in the power of astrology as it has been a guiding force in my life, offering perspective and direction throughout my journey. AstroVani by Balaji is something I’ve envisioned for a long time; it’s a heartfelt initiative created to help people across India and connect with the best astrologers to find guidance that fits seamlessly into their daily lives. My hope is that it becomes a trusted companion for anyone seeking clarity and confidence in their journey.”

Sanjay Dwivedi, group CEO, Balaji Telefilms, said: “With AstroVani by Balaji, we continue our digital transformation journey by entering a high-engagement category that combines India’s cultural depth with the convenience of technology. This launch reinforces our commitment to building scalable digital products that extend Balaji’s legacy beyond entertainment into everyday relevance for consumers.”

Dhaval Sheth, chief strategy officer, Balaji Telefilms, said: “Our vision is to create a product that taps into one of India’s most trusted cultural pillars—astrology—and present it through a credible, tech-driven experience that today’s audiences can relate to. Every element of AstroVani by Balaji, from its design to its user flow and expert onboarding, has been built to ensure trust, ease, and relevance. As we enter the fast-growing spirituality-tech space, our focus will be making AstroVani by Balaji a platform that balances authenticity with accessibility.”

The app is currently available on Android, with an iOS version to follow soon.