Marketing News

Balaji Telefilms rebrands AstroVani as Balaji Astro Guide

The company said the new identity aligns more directly with the Balaji brand while clarifying the app’s focus on astrology, numerology and spiritual guidance.

afaqs! news bureau
Balaji

Balaji Telefilms has renamed its astrology app AstroVani to Balaji Astro Guide, updating the branding across digital platforms. The change follows concerns around user confusion as third-party apps with similar names began appearing in the market.

Sanjay Dwivedi, group CEO, Balaji Telefilms, said: “The transition to Balaji Astro Guide is a step in reinforcing our brand’s strategic positioning within the spirituality-tech ecosystem. The new nomenclature strengthens brand recall, eliminates ambiguity, and positions the platform as a direct, authoritative guide for astrology, numerology, and spiritual insights under the trusted Balaji umbrella.”

The updated name is now live on Google Play, with the iOS rollout scheduled next.

Balaji Telefilms
