Ballantine's partners with tv series 'Suits' for a limited-edition pack

Ballantine’s, from the House of Pernod Ricard India, has partnered with NBCUniversal’s 'Suits' for a limited-edition pack. The offering celebrates professionals who stay true to their paths at work and play. The partnership is curated by Universal’s licensing partner, Black White Orange, for India.

Corporate professionals face challenges in the office with determination and ambition. Ballantine's has created platforms like 'Unofficial Evenings' for self-expression across music, comedy, and gaming. This aligns with the brand’s new partnership with ‘Suits.’ Ballantine’s collaboration with 'Suits' started in 2015 with Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter.

The distinctive packaging showcases a blend of various elements – curated to resonate with the show's iconic status and Ballantine's legacy. The pack features quotes from ‘Suits’ that have become mantras of corporate success: "Winners don't make excuses when the other side plays the game" and "The only time success comes before work is in the dictionary." The packaging features the show's key protagonist.

Speaking about this collaboration, Kartik Mohindra, chief marketing officer and head of global business development at Pernod Ricard India, shared, "Over the years, Ballantine's has strived to celebrate the corporate tribe in India. This consumer segment has expanded from traditional corporates to now also include start-ups, creative and gig-economy. The brand’s connection with this cohort has been consistent over the past decade in spite of its ever-changing nature, and this collaboration with the television series 'Suits' is another step in that direction. This partnership embodies our commitment to recognising those who define success on their own terms while ‘Staying True’ to themselves. The Ballantine's X Suits LEP is more than a limited edition offering; through its distinctive design and premium positioning, we're creating a sophisticated touchpoint that is a tribute to the spirit of authenticity and excellence that drives India's corporate tribe."

The Ballantine's X Suits Limited Edition Pack (Ballantine's Finest, 750ml, 43% v/v) will be available across key markets this season.