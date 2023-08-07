Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India appoint Branquila as exclusive brand & marketing agency

The mandate includes Digital Marketing, Corporate Communications, Creative, Trade Marketing, and Consumer Marketing.
Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India have chosen Branquila Brand Ventures as their exclusive Brand & Marketing agency. Led by Sandeep Dahiya, Branquila offers end-to-end consulting services to brands and businesses. The agency will handle all brand and marketing responsibilities for Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, covering Digital Marketing, Corporate Communications, Creative, Trade Marketing, and Consumer Marketing. This collaboration follows Banijay Asia's acquisition of EndemolShine India, and they are excited to work with Branquila to expand their brand presence and market influence.
Commenting on the appointment, Deepak Dhar, founder & group CEO of Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, stated, "We're excited to have Branquila on board, as we now gear up for our next phase of growth collectively. Given Sandeep's extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry, and his differentiated approach, we're confident of breaking newer barriers in our brand presence and market influence, both in the industry as well as consumer space."
Sandeep Dahiya, founder & CEO of Branquila Brand Ventures, commented, "Both Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India are powerhouses in India's entertainment industry, with some of India’s best and biggest shows in their portfolio. We look forward to working closely with both teams to carve out an effective and creative eco-system of integrated marketing initiatives, across platforms, to further enhance the reach and impact of their exceptional content offerings.”
Only recently, Indian actor and entrepreneur Suniel Shetty had also signed with Branquila Brand Ventures, to manage his brand and businesses across multiple avenues. This is the first time that Suniel Shetty has got an agency on-board, to not only strengthen and scale-up existing ventures but also explore newer avenues, across categories, and across platforms.