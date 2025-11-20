Bank of America names David Beckham as ambassador for its global sports program

Bank of America has appointed David Beckham as ambassador for 'Sports with Us'. The bank’s global sports programme designed to support community participation through organised sport. The partnership will see Beckham promote the bank’s sports portfolio across football, endurance events and golf.

Sports with Us builds on the bank’s existing partnerships with organisations including FIFA World Cup 26, the Boston Marathon, the Masters Tournament, and the Chicago Marathon. The programme focuses on using large-scale sporting events to promote participation, economic impact and community engagement.

David Beckham said: “Sport has the power to bring people together and to create a lasting impact on young people and communities all over the world. I’ve seen firsthand how programmes such as Sports with Us make real change and allow access and opportunities that are vital in our communities… I am proud to partner with Bank of America to extend this work and use my platform to shine a light on their incredible and impactful Sports with Us programming.”

David Tyrie, president, marketing, digital and specialised consumer client solutions, said: “Sir David’s work to support communities around the world and his passion for helping others excel, achieve and participate in sports are second to none. He shares our drive to connect and empower people through sport. With Sir David’s help, we’ll accelerate change and invest where it matters most.”

The bank’s initiatives include 'Sports with Us' clinics, run with professional athletes and partners to introduce children to sport and life-skills training. Its endurance partnerships delivered an estimated combined economic impact of more than $1.1 billion in 2025, alongside $90 million raised for partner organisations.

Authentic Brands Group, which manages Beckham’s brand, will oversee the partnership and support event delivery through its division, Authentic Live.