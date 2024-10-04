Barbie announces a global collaboration with designer Anita Dongre

Barbie, in collaboration with Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, unveils its first-ever Barbie Signature Diwali doll. This collaboration highlights Diwali, by combining the elegance of traditional Indian design with Barbie’s global legacy.

To celebrate Diwali, the Barbie Signature Diwali doll wears a Moonlight Bloom lehenga designed by Anita Dongre, featuring a choli top, floral Koti vest, and a lehenga skirt with motifs of dahlias, jasmine, and Indian lotus. The look is completed with a bindi, golden bangles, and earrings. This doll highlights Indian artistry and craftsmanship.

Anita Dongre shared her excitement about the collaboration: “In celebration of Diwali, Barbie and I are both encouraging fans around the world to celebrate the beautiful heritage of Indian fashion and culture. My brand has always been driven by a mission to empower through fashion, and as the ultimate symbol of women empowerment, partnering with Barbie to create the Barbie Diwali doll couldn’t be a more perfect alignment of our values.”

This collaboration emphasises Barbie’s commitment to representing diverse backgrounds in its toys. By celebrating global traditions and promoting cultural representation, Barbie aims to inspire the next generation.

Lalit Agarwal, country manager, Mattel India, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “We are dedicated to reflecting the stories young girls see in the world around them through Barbie, and we couldn’t be more honored to partner with renowned Indian couturier Anita Dongre to create a doll that furthers this mission. Through the Barbie Diwali doll, Barbie is thrilled to showcase India’s vibrant cultural heritage on a global stage while continuing to celebrate the power and beauty of diversity.”

The Barbie Signature Diwali doll, priced at Rs 1999, will be available globally starting October 4, 2024, through major toy retailers online and offline.