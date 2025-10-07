Barbie’s Diwali Doll returns in Anita Dongre’s signature design

Mattel’s Barbie brand and designer Anita Dongre are set to re-release the Barbie Signature Diwali Doll following overwhelming demand from fans worldwide.

Advertisment

Last year, the collaboration between Barbie and Anita Dongre marked the brand’s first partnership with an Indian designer — blending traditional aesthetics with global appeal. The doll, dressed in Dongre’s Moonlight Bloom lehenga, choli top, and floral koti vest, is paired with intricate jewelry and a bindi — symbolising timeless Indian elegance.

Lalit Agarwal, country manager, Mattel India, said: “The reception to the Barbie x Anita Dongre doll last year was extraordinary, with fans and collectors embracing it as a meaningful celebration of representation and tradition. We are delighted to bring it back this season for everyone who missed the opportunity to bring this doll home.”

Anita Dongre said: “The launch of the Diwali Barbie in 2024 was an iconic and powerful moment for South Asian representation across the world. A love letter to every Indian, it was also a celebration of Indian fashion on the global stage. The incredible response reminded us of the deep impact made when heritage finds expression in culture. I’m delighted the doll is returning this year - it reaffirms our commitment to being India-proud and celebrates Barbie’s enduring legacy of imagination and inclusivity.”

The Barbie x Anita Dongre Diwali doll, priced at Rs 1,874, will be available across India starting 22nd September 2025.