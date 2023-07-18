Baskin Robbins announced as official Dessert Partner in India for Barbie The Movie

Ahead of the film’s release in theatres on 21st July, Baskin Robbins honours Barbie The Movie with a magical treat called the Mermaid Sundae.
Witness the coming together of two iconic pink-loving brands, BarbieTM and Baskin Robbins, as they unite for a magical collaboration - #TimeForPink.
Barbie, a beloved icon known for her limitless imagination and empowering spirit, has captivated the hearts of millions worldwide. To celebrate the release of the Barbie movie, Baskin Robbins India creates magic with a delightful treat that's sure to make dreams come true. The Mermaid Sundae is an irresistible blend of fantasy and flavour. A delicious sundae made with a creamy ice cream scoop, adorned with a whimsical mermaid tail and magical sparkles. It is sure to leave you craving for more!
"We are thrilled to partner with Barbie The Movie for this magical collaboration," said Mohit Khattar, CEO, Graviss Foods, Baskin Robbins. "Both Barbie and Baskin Robbins share a commitment to joy, imagination, and creating unforgettable experiences. The Mermaid Sundae is a perfect embodiment of that spirit, and we can't wait for our customers to immerse themselves in this extraordinary experience."
“We are very excited to collaborate with Baskin Robbins India for the release of Barbie in cinemas. The collaboration is a fantastic fit for the film Barbie and it helps us to reach a wider audience and generate even more fun, excitement and the best day ever for Barbie fans in India,” said Mr. George John, Director - Marketing (Theatrical), Warner Bros. Discovery.