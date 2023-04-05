Baskin Robbins unveils new brand identity with a fun logo

The new logo highlights the playful nature of the brand and the commitment to create moments of happyness.
Baskin Robbins, the ice cream brand, loved across generations, has undergone a transformation to unveil a refreshed brand identity. The brand's trademark playfulness, guarantee of fine taste, and high caliber are reflected through the new identity. With this new makeover, the popular ice cream brand aims to increase affinity and loyalty among a younger generation of consumers as well.
The logo focuses on creating an immersive and exciting experience for customers. Every element, from the new, vivid colors to the modern designs, has been thoughtfully designed to highlight the playful nature of the brand and to foster an inviting atmosphere. The brand's guarantee of 31 flavors — one for each day of the month — remains constant.
“We are beyond thrilled to showcase the new changes to our brand. Our new logo represents a fresh and contemporary take on our iconic brand. It is part of a broader effort to revamp the Baskin Robbins brand, including enhancing its reach in the offline and online world, introduction of fresh new products and services as well as improving the overall customer experience and engagement levels,” said Mohit Khattar, CEO, Baskin Robbins.
In its journey of nearly three decades in India, Baskin Robbins has established a significant presence with close to 850 stores across over 230 cities in the country. The brand has been at the forefront of innovation by introducing several new formats and flavours including the much loved cheesecake sundaes, the Mount Everest Sundae, Super Duper Thick shakes apart from its many new ice cream flavours like Lotus Biscoff, Hersheys Kisser caramel, Shooting Star, Gulab Jamun and many more to appeal to the Indian consumer.