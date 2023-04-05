Baskin Robbins unveils new brand identity with a fun logo

In its journey of nearly three decades in India, Baskin Robbins has established a significant presence with close to 850 stores across over 230 cities in the country. The brand has been at the forefront of innovation by introducing several new formats and flavours including the much loved cheesecake sundaes, the Mount Everest Sundae, Super Duper Thick shakes apart from its many new ice cream flavours like Lotus Biscoff, Hersheys Kisser caramel, Shooting Star, Gulab Jamun and many more to appeal to the Indian consumer.